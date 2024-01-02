By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines.

TV Answer Man, do I need an Amazon Prime membership to watch a movie on Amazon Prime Video. I wanted to order Oppenheimer but do you need to be a Prime member to do that? — Jennifer, New Bern, North Carolina.

Jennifer, you’ll be happy to hear that any Amazon customer can purchase or rent select titles from the Amazon Prime Video catalog. You do not need a Prime membership ($14.99 a month) to do so.

When you buy a video from the Amazon Prime Video store, your purchases are automatically charged to your 1-Click payment method. Amazon says as soon as the orders completes, you can view the video in the Purchases & Rentals area of the site.

Amazon’s Prime Video offers thousands of videos for free to Prime members, but many of them can be ordered as a separate rental or buy purchase if you’re not a member. For instance, Oppenheimer, the blockbuster hit of the 2023 summer, is now available to rent by anyone for $5.99. You can see more titles available for rent or digital purchase here on the Prime Video page.

Jennifer, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.



The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...