By Phillip Swann

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

In case you missed any of today’s top stories and features (December 29, 2023) at TV Answer Man, here’s a summary with links. (If our newsletter’s subscribers have trouble with the links, just go to TVAnswerMan.com to see all of the latest updates and more.)

Verizon Fios Could Lose Sinclair’s Local Channels In 2 Days

Yet another carriage dispute is brewing and this one could black out some local channels in Verizon’s lineup as early as Sunday.

DIRECTV Adds a Classic TV Channel

DIRECTV’s satellite service has added a channel which airs classic drama and action-adventure shows such as Walker, Texas Ranger, Batman, Adventures of Superman, Nash Bridges, Combat, Have Gun, Will Travel, Maverick and Wonder Woman.

Fox Reveals 1st 2 College Basketball Games In 4K

4K TV owners have been clamoring for more sports in the format. Well, here comes two in early January from Fox.

Will Any College Football Bowl Games Be In 4K?

And speaking of 4K, will any of the college football bowl games be available in 4K? How about the championship game?

Amazon’s Prime Video to Add 129 New Titles In January – Here’s the 3 Most Interesting

The streamers are about to add a bunch of new titles in January. Here’s the three most interesting coming from Amazon’s Prime Video.

Max to Add 134 New Titles In January – Here’s the 3 Most Interesting

And the same for the Max streaming service.

Netflix to Add 90 New Titles In January – Here’s the 3 Most Interesting

Here’s Netflix’s most interesting new titles in January, including one with Narcos vibes from a star who may be somewhat unrecognizable.

Hulu to Add 115 New Titles In January – Here’s the 3 Most Interesting

And, finally, the Hulu top 3 in January.

The Biggest Pros and Cons Of Cord Cutting

Thinking of cutting the cord? Before you do, read our top pros and cons for giving the ax to cable and satellite.

How to Keep Your DIRECTV Signal In Snow Or Rain

From our Solutions department, here’s an article on how to conquer a longtime issue affecting both DIRECTV and Dish owners: Rain fade. (And snow.)

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades.

