TV Answer Man, I’ve had my TV for about four years now and I think it might be time to get a new one. What are some of the things you should look for to determine if your set is not performing as well as it should because of age? — Mark, San Francisco.

Mark, that’s a great question. If you have an older set, you might think you should get a new one, but do you really need it? We’ve compiled some of things to look for when deciding it’s time to buy a new TV. And here they are:



1. Is the Picture Quality Fading?

The most obvious sign that it’s time to get a new set is when the picture starts to lose color or detail. Over time, older televisions may experience color distortion or reduced brightness. If you notice blurry images, inconsistent colors, or visible lines on the screen, it’s a clear indication that your TV is past its prime.

2. Does Your Set Lack New Features?

Many new Smart TVs offer a much larger library of streaming apps than ones introduced even three or four years ago. In addition, the technology in some older sets is not as good as today’s TVs, often leading to inconsistent performance by apps. If you find yourself getting frustrated over your set’s apps, it might be time for an upgrade. Also: Many new TVs offer such features as voice control and compatibility with smart devices such as Amazon’s Alexa which could enhance your entertainment experience.

3. Does the Screen Size Seem Too Small?

As our living spaces evolve, so do our entertainment needs. If you’ve recently moved to a larger room or feel that your current TV’s screen size is no longer sufficient for your viewing pleasure, it could be the right time to invest in a larger TV. Bigger screens create a more immersive experience, making you feel like you’re part of the action.

4. Has the TV’s Sound Quality Decreased?

Picture quality is crucial, but sound quality is equally essential in providing a captivating viewing experience. If you find yourself constantly adjusting the volume, experiencing muffled audio, or hearing distortion, your TV’s speakers might be worn out. Consider upgrading to a TV with enhanced sound systems or, alternatively, invest in a soundbar or external speakers to elevate your audio experience.

5. Does Your Smart TV Seem Less Smart?

As new devices and gaming consoles hit the market, older TVs might struggle to keep up with the connectivity demands. If you frequently encounter issues with HDMI ports, USB connections, or outdated Wi-Fi standards, it might be time to upgrade. Newer TVs come equipped with multiple HDMI ports, faster Wi-Fi capabilities, and USB-C support, ensuring seamless integration with your other gadgets.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

