Verizon is alerting FiOS TV subscribers that they could lose Sinclair-owned local channels and two sports channels in three days due to a carriage dispute.

In a post at the Verizon web site, the telco says the two sides have yet to sign a new carriage agreement with the current one set to expire on December 31, 2023. A Sinclair channel blackout could affect Verizon subs in nine markets: Washington/Baltimore/Northern Virginia, Syracuse, New York, Richmond, Virginia, Providence, Rhode Island, Pittsburgh, Norfolk, Virginia, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Buffalo and Albany, New York

“Our contract with Sinclair Broadcast Group ends on December 31, 2023 and your Fios TV package contains their programming. This includes Sinclair broadcast stations, YES Network and Tennis Channel,” Verizon states. “We are working hard to reach a new agreement. Verizon remains committed to making its programming available to you, but we cannot agree to unreasonable price increases. Agreeing to higher prices would likely result in an increase in your future monthly bills. If we aren’t able to reach an agreement, we may be temporarily unable to provide their programming.”

Sinclair has yet to issue a statement nor post a viewer alert at station web sites.

The TV Answer Man will update this article if we get more information from either company.

