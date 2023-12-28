By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Former Sony employee.

TV Answer Man, I’ve had DIRECTV for two decades. I am thinking of switching to streaming but could you tell me what to look for? What are the biggest advantages and negatives to watching television by streaming? — Carla, Nashville.

Carla, that’s a great question. With cable and satellite bills rising every year, many consumers have cut the cord and switched to a live streaming service such as YouTube TV or a mix of subscription Video on Demand services such as Max, Netflix and Peacock. But before you cut the cord, you might want to give some thought to what you’re getting into. We’ve compiled the biggest pros and cons of being a full-time video streamer.



PROS



Pro: Convenience and Accessibility

One of the most significant advantages of video streaming is convenience and accessibility. Users can access a vast library of content anytime, anywhere, using a variety of devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs. Streaming eliminates the need for physical media and allows viewers to watch their favorite shows or movies on-demand.

Pro: Diverse Content and Customization

Video streaming services offer an extensive range of content catering to various tastes and preferences. From mainstream blockbusters to niche documentaries and independent productions, there is something for everyone. Furthermore, many streaming services employ sophisticated algorithms that analyze users’ viewing habits to provide personalized recommendations, enhancing the overall user experience.

Pro: It’s Cheaper

For many consumers, video streaming has proven to be a cost-effective alternative to cable and satellite TV subscriptions. While streaming prices have risen sharply in the last few years, you can still bundle together a handful of online services for less than what you paid for cable and satellite. In addition, the advent of cheaper ads-included plans from companies such as Netflix and Max provides more options.

Pro: Original and Exclusive Content

Streaming platforms have invested heavily in original programming, producing high-quality content that often rivals or surpasses traditional TV shows and movies. These exclusive titles not only attract new subscribers but also provide opportunities for diverse storytelling and showcase emerging talents.



CONS

Con: Internet Dependency

Video streaming heavily relies on a stable Internet connection, and the quality of the streaming experience is directly affected by bandwidth availability. Users in areas with poor connectivity may encounter buffering issues, interruptions, or low-resolution playback.

Con: You May Need to Subscribe to Multiple Services

It’s great that there are so many streaming choices, but the downside is that you need to subscribe to many of them to get all your favorite shows and live sports. Most top streamers have obtained the exclusive rights to certain games and they are only available on that particular service. Content exclusivity force consumers to juggle subscriptions or wait for content to become available on their preferred platform. This can be frustrating and limit the freedom of choice for viewers.

Con: Licensing and Availability

Streaming platforms often face licensing restrictions due to copyright agreements and distribution rights. This means that popular titles may be pulled from streaming libraries as licenses expire, leaving viewers disappointed or forcing them to search for alternative sources and, possibly, additional subscriptions.

Bottom Line: There are many good reasons to cut the cord — chiefly, the lower prices — but as the streaming industry matures, you might find some of the same problems that you encountered with cable and satellite such as rising prices and inattentive customer service. Enjoy the benefits of streaming now while you can. It likely won’t be long before it will be difficult to tell the difference between the old cable guys and the new streamers.

Carla, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...