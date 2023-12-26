By Phillip Swann

Q. I was reading about the FCC going after early termination fees and contracts that providers like DIRECTV and Dish have. Why do they have those contracts anyway? They are so customer unfriendly. — Shelley, Toledo, Ohio.

Shelley, the FCC has proposed a rule that would prohibit pay TV companies such as Dish and DIRECTV from charging early termination fees when a customer cancels a service contract before it’s over. For instance, DIRECTV’s satellite service charges $20 a month for every month that’s left in the customer’s two-year contract if he or she cancels early.

“Early termination fees require subscribers to pay a fee for terminating a video service contract prior to its expiration date, making it costly for consumers to

switch services,” the FCC states in a press release.

The agency’s five-member commission must approve the rule before it becomes official. But it’s likely to pass considering that three of the members approved the rule in a vote earlier this month. The final vote could come as early as next month.

I agree that the two-year contract, which some cable TV operators have also employed over the years, is not consumer friendly because it does restrict one’s ability to switch services if so inclined. But the two-year contract does have a purpose for both the TV provider and consumer.

DIRECTV offers several bonuses if you agree to sign a two-year contract, such as lower prices and free premium channels. For instance, the satcaster is now offering up to $30 a month off a programming package for two years and three free months of Max, Showtime, Starz, MGM+ and Cinemax if you sign. That’s quite an incentive to sign, wouldn’t you say? (Dish also offers a two-year price guarantee.)

Like other companies, both in and outside the TV business, DIRECTV and Dish use these benefit-laden two-year agreements to keep customers from service-hopping. Without them, DIRECTV’s subscribers might switch to Dish or their local cable provider every time something bad happens, such as a channel blackout during a programmer fee fight or an increase to one’s bill. The two-year contract serves as a virtual handcuff.

That’s why DIRECTV and Dish include perks in your plan if you sign the two-year agreement. It’s worth it to them.

But is it worth it to you, the consumer? You have to be very confident that you will have no reason to cancel a TV provider during the two-year agreement. Otherwise, you are severely limiting your flexibility in choosing the right provider at the right time. (There are many DIRECTV subscribers now in Tegna markets who probably wish they were not in two-year agreements.)

Last note: The FCC will likely eliminate the early termination fees in 2024, but don’t bet against TV companies making up the lost revenue in other fees or price increases.

Shelley, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

