By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines.

TV Answer Man, I have a question for you. Will the NFL games on Christmas day be on the Sunday Ticket? — Bonnie, Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Bonnie, there will be three NFL games tomorrow (December 25, Christmas). The Raiders play the Chiefs at 1 p.m. ET on CBS; the Giants play the Eagles at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox; and the Ravens play the 49ers at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC.

However, the three games will not be part of the NFL Sunday Ticket lineup. The Sunday Ticket only includes games on Sunday afternoons. The good news, however, is that Monday’s games are nationally televised so you will be able to watch them on your local channels, assuming you don’t have a TV provider that’s involved in a carriage dispute.

I’ve also been asked by a few readers whether any of the three games will be available in 4K. Answer: No. It would appear that the only regular season NFL game that will be in 4K this year was the Fox broadcast of the Lions-Packers game on Thanksgiving.

Fox has yet to say if they will do any playoff games in 4K and CBS is not saying if the Super Bowl will be available in the format.

Bonnie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

