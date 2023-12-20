By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

Diamond Sports and Major League Baseball have agreed on the ‘framework’ of a new agreement that will allow the RSN company to carry the regional broadcasts of MLB teams on the Bally Sports channels in 2024. However, Sports Business Journal reports that three teams — the Minnesota Twins, Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers — will not be offered the full carriage rate under the proposed deal which has yet to be signed by both parties.

If the three teams refuse the lower rate offer, their regional TV rights will revert back to MLB, just as the rights for the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks did during the 2023 season when Diamond Sports terminated their contracts with the two clubs. That would allow MLB and the teams to seek different broadcast partners or offer the games at MLB.TV, which the league did with the Padres and Diamondbacks in 2023.

Which MLB Teams Would Air On Bally Sports?

The nine teams that would receive full payments in 2024 under the proposed agreement are the Royals, Angels, Brewers, Braves, Cardinals, Marlins, Rays, Reds, and Tigers.

Diamond Sports’ contract with the Twins has expired but presumably the RSN company would offer the Minnesota club a new deal with lower rates. The Rangers and Guardians are currently under existing agreements with Diamond Sports.

How could Amazon Change Diamond Sports?

The Diamond Sports-MLB situation became even more complicated this week with a new Wall Street Journal report that says Amazon is interested in investing in the bankrupt company. (Diamond Sports declared bankruptcy last March.) With Amazon as a partner, this could keep Diamond Sports as the regional broadcaster of the MLB teams and a couple dozen NBA and NHL teams beyond the 2024 seasons. (Diamond Sports and MLB are close to finalizing a deal for the 2024 season and the RSN firm has secured a similar arrangement with the NBA for the remainder of the current season.)

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...