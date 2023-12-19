By Phillip Swann

YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels today have again dropped the price of the NFL Sunday Ticket with three weeks left in the regular season.

The base price for the Ticket on YouTube TV now is just $39, down from $79. The bundle plan via YouTube TV with the NFL RedZone channel included is $44 (previously $89).

The YouTube Primetime Channels’ base Ticket plan is now $49 (previously $109) while the YouTube Primetime Channels’ bundle package (NFL RedZone included) is now $54 (previously $119.)

All four plans include all out-of-market NFL Sunday afternoon games (those not airing on local channels). YouTube TV’s Ticket plans require a subscription to the live streaming service’s base plan, which is $72.99 a month. (YouTube TV is now running a promotion with the first three months available for $50.99 a month.) The YouTube Primetime Channels’ plans do not require a subscription to YouTube TV or any other service besides the Ticket.

On December 5 and on November 1, both YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels also dropped the Sunday Ticket prices. The streaming services also offered a reduced price for a short time during a Black Friday sale last month.

This is the first year that the Google-owned streaming services have offered the Sunday Ticket after it was a DIRECTV exclusive for 29 years.

