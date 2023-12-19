By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

TV Answer Man, I was thinking of getting the free trial for DIRECTV Stream. Any tips on what I should be looking out for during the free trial? — Heidi, Dallas.

Heidi, if you have signed up for a free trial from DIRECTV Stream, or any TV-related service such as Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu or Paramount Plus, I urge you to cancel immediately. Yes, cancel!

I’m not saying the free trial isn’t any good or that the TV service isn’t any good. But many people forget to cancel prior to the end of the free trial and they get billed for the first month of service when they didn’t want it. Then they complain to the service which is actually justified in billing them. The fine print of every free trial says you will be billed for the first month if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the free trial period, whatever it is.

So if you cancel immediately after signing up for the free trial, you will be able to enjoy using the service during the free trial period without having to worry about cancelling later. And nearly every streaming service, if not all, allow you to continue with your free trial for the entire term even if you cancel immediately after signing up.

Heidi, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

