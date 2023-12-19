By Phillip Swann

WSJ: Amazon Could Become Partners With Diamond Sports

The Bally Sports regional sports networks could go on for years if Amazon comes in as an investor. What’s the latest?

Bally Sports Likely to Broadcast MLB Games In 2024

And speaking of Bally Sports, it looks like its owner, Diamond Sports, is patching things up with one-time enemy, MLB.

Peacock Stops Doing Big Ten College Basketball In 4K

NBC Sports said just one month ago that Peacock would do 30 plus Big 10 basketball games in 4K. But they have stopped. What happened?

What a Terrible Time to Be a 4K TV Owner!

Peacock’s exit from 4K productions for the Big 10 is another blow for 4K enthusiasts. What is the industry trying to tell us?

Updated: Homicide: Life on the Street – Is It Available On Streaming?

Fans of the 1990s cop drama starring the late Andre Braugher have new hope of seeing the show again.

Does Roku Still Have Private Channels?

Roku, the streaming device, once had secret ways of watching adult content and other off-the-wall content. Are those private channels still around?

Sling TV: Should You Get the Blue Plan or the Orange Plan?

Sling TV is offering its first month for just $15. If you subscribe, which plan is best?

