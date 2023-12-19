By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, any news on the free channel on Xfinity this week? We love free! — Gina, Boston.

Gina, for readers who are not familiar with this, Comcast’s Xfinity TV service this year has been offering free channels and streaming services every week. And this week, Comcast’s Xfinity subscribers will get free access to the Lifetime Movie Club. The streaming service will be available on Xfinity On Demand from December 18 through December 24.

Which Lifetime Movie Club Films Will Be Free?

The free Lifetime Movie Club films will include A Country Christmas Harmony; Steppin’ into the Holiday; Christmas Dance Reunion; The 12 Days of Christmas Eve; Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding; Merry Liddle Christmas; The Holiday Fix Up; Flowers in the Attic: The Origin; Single Black Female; and The Gabby Petito Story, among others.

How Much Does Lifetime Movie Club Cost?

Lifetime Movie Club’s plans normally start at $3.99 a month.

How to Watch the Lifetime Movie Club For Free On Comcast

To access the free Lifetime Movie Club titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

