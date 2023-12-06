By Phillip Swann

In case you missed any of yesterday’s top stories and features (December 5, 2023) at TV Answer Man, here’s a summary with links. (If our newsletter’s subscribers have trouble with the links, just go to TVAnswerMan.com to see all of the latest updates and more.)

YouTube Slashes Price of NFL Sunday Ticket

With five weeks left in the regular season, Google has decided to cut the Ticket’s price by approximately $100. This is on top of the November 1 50 percent reduction.

DIRECTV Stream Adds New Sports Channel

The streaming sister of DIRECTV’s satellite service finally gets a sports channel that’s been in the satellite lineup.

DIRECTV vs. Tegna: Who’s to Blame? It Takes Two to Tegna

DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse last Thursday night lost approximately 64 local TV stations due to a carriage dispute with their owner, Tegna. There is no evidence this morning that a settlement is imminent, and this reporter has predicted it will last at least a month. Who’s to blame for this mess?

Why 4K Will Not Look Great On a Small TV

A reader asks why the 4K picture looks so meh on his new 32-inch TV. The answer is simple.

DIRECTV’s Holiday Bowl Will Air In 4K HDR

The DIRECTV Holiday Bowl between Louisville and USC will be available in 4K. Get the details here.

Max to Debut 142 New Titles In December – Plus Barbie!

The year’s biggest blockbuster is coming to Max this month.

DIRECTV: Can You Suspend Service During Vacation?

Going away for the holidays? If you’re a DIRECTV subscriber, here’s how you could save some money.

What Is Netflix’s ‘Downloads For You’ Feature?

Looking for some program recommendations? Netflix has a feature that will serve them without need of the Internet.

Buying a New TV? Why You Should Skip the Extended Warranty?

Looking for a new TV for the holidays? Here’s why you don’t need that extended warranty the salesperson will try to sell you.



