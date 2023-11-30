By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

Our ‘Top 5’ series continues with the top five live streaming services for sports fans as of right now. And here they are:

What’s the Best Live Streaming Service For Sports Fans?

1. DIRECTV Stream

The satellite provider’s streaming sister has just about every sports channel you can think of, including the regional sports networks. (Except for NBC Sports Philadelphia.) MASN. NESN. SportsNet LA. Altitude. ETC. ETC. DIRECTV Stream has them. The only negative here is that you have to get DS’ Choice plan or above, which now starts at $108.99 a month. (Although there is a promotional discount now.) DIRECTV Stream even has two live 4K channels devoted to sports.

2. Fubo

Fubo has been more aggressive in expanding its sports lineup in the past year, adding the Bally Sports regional sports networks. among others. If it would only add TBS (MLB games) and TNT (NBA, NHL), it would be a serious candidate for the top spot here. Fubo also carries live sports in 4K.

3. YouTube TV

YTTV has the NFL Sunday Ticket, which is great. (And it does a great job with it…so far.) But there’s no MLB Network. Almost no regional sports networks. Consequently, we can’t put it better than third on this list. Does get bonus points for offering multiple Multiview displays (four channels on one screen) during Sunday Ticket and other sports action.

4. Sling TV

Sling TV has no regional sports networks, but where else can you get ESPN for $20 for the first month ($40 starting in month 2) plus other basic cable channels? Answer: No where.

5. Hulu Live

Hulu has relatively few RSNs (regional sports networks), no 4K live sports, no MLB Network. Three strikes and you’re last, Hulu.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...