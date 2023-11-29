By Phillip Swann

Netflix next month (December 2023) plans to add 86 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the three most interesting, in my humble opinion:

Maestro (Netflix Original Film, 2023)

Bradley Cooper stars (and directs) as composer extraordinaire Leonard Bernstein in this Netflix original bio film, which focuses largely on Lenny’s marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre Bernstein, played by Carey Mulligan. The movie is getting rave reviews from the critics with many calling for Oscar noms for Cooper, Mulligan and the film itself. Debuts December 20.

May December (Netflix Original Film, 2023)

And speaking of Oscar buzz, Julianne Moore plays a disgraced woman who is married to a younger man she first met while he was a minor. The ‘May/December’ affair triggered a tabloid scandal, but their lives become even more complicated years later when an actress (Natalie Portman) shows up at their home asking to study them for a part based on Moore’s character. The story is based on the real-life 1990s affair between grade school teacher Mary Kay Letourneau and one of her students. Todd Haynes directs May December. Debuts December 1. (By the way, if you’re a Natalie Portman fan, her 2010 film, Black Swan, debuts December 1 on Netflix as well.)

The Crown (Netflix Original Drama)

Part two of the sixth season (the last in the series) of The Crown comes to Netflix on December 14 with the demise of Princess Diana, played flawlessly by the eloquent Elizabeth Debicki. The princess’ car accident (and the Queen’s reaction) continues to stir controversy so it will be interesting to see how Netflix handles this sensitive topic.

Complete List of New Titles Coming to Netflix In December:

Dec. 1

May December

Sweet Home: Season 2

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

Dec. 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri

Dec. 4

Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2

Dec. 5

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal

Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15

Dec. 6

Blood Coast

Christmas as Usual

Dec. 7

Analog Squd

The Archies

Hilda: Season 3

I Hate Christmas: Season 2

High Tides

My Life With the Walter Boys

NAGA

World War II: From the Frontlines

Dec. 8

Blood Vessel

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6Leave the World Behind

Women on the Edge

Dec. 9

Love and Monsters

Dec. 12

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Single’s Inferno: Season 3

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team

Dec. 13

1670

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5

Holiday in the Vineyards

The Influencer

Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza

Dec. 14

As the Crow Flies: Season 2

The Crown: Season 6 Part 2

Married at First Sight: Season 14

Yu Yu Hakusho

Dec. 15

Carol & The End of The World

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist

Familia

The Hills: Seasons 3-4

Yoh’ Christmas

Dec. 18

Mush-Mush and the Mushables

Dec. 19

Project Runway: Season 17

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Dec. 20

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years

Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar

Maestro

Taming of the Shrewd 2

Dec. 21

Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5

Like Flowers in Sand

Supa Team 4: Season 2

Dec. 22

Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1

Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire

Dec. 24

A Vampire in the Family

The Manny

Dec. 25

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1

Dec. 26

Thank You, I’m Sorry

Dec. 27

Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare

Dec. 28

Pokémon Concierge

Dec. 29

Berlin

Dec. 31

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4

