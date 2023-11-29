By Phillip Swann
Netflix next month (December 2023) plans to add 86 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the three most interesting, in my humble opinion:
Maestro (Netflix Original Film, 2023)
Bradley Cooper stars (and directs) as composer extraordinaire Leonard Bernstein in this Netflix original bio film, which focuses largely on Lenny’s marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre Bernstein, played by Carey Mulligan. The movie is getting rave reviews from the critics with many calling for Oscar noms for Cooper, Mulligan and the film itself. Debuts December 20.
May December (Netflix Original Film, 2023)
And speaking of Oscar buzz, Julianne Moore plays a disgraced woman who is married to a younger man she first met while he was a minor. The ‘May/December’ affair triggered a tabloid scandal, but their lives become even more complicated years later when an actress (Natalie Portman) shows up at their home asking to study them for a part based on Moore’s character. The story is based on the real-life 1990s affair between grade school teacher Mary Kay Letourneau and one of her students. Todd Haynes directs May December. Debuts December 1. (By the way, if you’re a Natalie Portman fan, her 2010 film, Black Swan, debuts December 1 on Netflix as well.)
The Crown (Netflix Original Drama)
Part two of the sixth season (the last in the series) of The Crown comes to Netflix on December 14 with the demise of Princess Diana, played flawlessly by the eloquent Elizabeth Debicki. The princess’ car accident (and the Queen’s reaction) continues to stir controversy so it will be interesting to see how Netflix handles this sensitive topic.
Complete List of New Titles Coming to Netflix In December:
Dec. 1
May December
Sweet Home: Season 2
Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17
Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Black Swan
Blockers
Boyz n the Hood
Burlesque
College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1
Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2
Insidious
L.A. Confidential
Man of Steel
The Meg
Neighbors
Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1
Shazam!
She’s All That
She’s the Man
Suicide Squad
Taken
Taken 2
The Suicide Squad
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman 1984
Dec. 3
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Welcome to Samdal-ri
Dec. 4
Dew Drop Diaries: Season 2
Dec. 5
Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal
Top Chef: Seasons 6 and 15
Dec. 6
Blood Coast
Christmas as Usual
Dec. 7
Analog Squd
The Archies
Hilda: Season 3
I Hate Christmas: Season 2
High Tides
My Life With the Walter Boys
NAGA
World War II: From the Frontlines
Dec. 8
Blood Vessel
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 6Leave the World Behind
Women on the Edge
Dec. 9
Love and Monsters
Dec. 12
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
Single’s Inferno: Season 3
Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team
Dec. 13
1670
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 5
Holiday in the Vineyards
The Influencer
Se Eu Fosse: Luísa Sonza
Dec. 14
As the Crow Flies: Season 2
The Crown: Season 6 Part 2
Married at First Sight: Season 14
Yu Yu Hakusho
Dec. 15
Carol & The End of The World
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist
Familia
The Hills: Seasons 3-4
Yoh’ Christmas
Dec. 18
Mush-Mush and the Mushables
Dec. 19
Project Runway: Season 17
Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Dec. 20
Cindy la Regia: The High School Years
Love is Blind Brazil: After the Altar
Maestro
Taming of the Shrewd 2
Dec. 21
Flipping Out: Seasons 4-5
Like Flowers in Sand
Supa Team 4: Season 2
Dec. 22
Gyeongseong Creature: Season 1 Part 1
Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire
Dec. 24
A Vampire in the Family
The Manny
Dec. 25
Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Star Trek: Prodigy: Season 1
Dec. 26
Thank You, I’m Sorry
Dec. 27
Hell Camp: Teen Nightmare
Dec. 28
Pokémon Concierge
Dec. 29
Berlin
Dec. 31
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 3-4
