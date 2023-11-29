By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, Walmart+ members get Paramount+ as one of the benefits. Does that include Showtime or just the cheap Paramount+ plan. If it doesn’t include Showtime, can you upgrade to the one with Showtime? — Jim, Lincoln, Nebraska.

Can You Get Showtime With Walmart+?

Jim, Paramount+ last June merged with Showtime which means that Showtime’s programming is now part of Paramount+’s Premium ads-free plan. The ads-free Paramount+ with Showtime plan for new and existing customers costs $11.99 a month.

Walmart Plus, the retailer’s version of Amazon Prime, has free Paramount+ in its benefits which also include same-day unlimited grocery deliveries and home pick-ups for product returns. (Walmart Plus costs $12.95 a month after a 30-day free trial.) However, the Walmart Plus Paramount sub is the $5.99 a month Essential ads-included plan, not the Premium package. Showtime is not included in Paramount+’s Essential ads-included package.

Plus, so to speak, you cannot upgrade to the Showtime-included plan through the Walmart+ package. If you want Showtime with Paramount+, you have to subscribe separately to that plan. This seems like a big miss on the part of both Walmart and Paramount. Why not allow Walmart+ subscribers to pay the $6 a month difference and get the Premium plan with their Walmart+ plan, right? But it is what it is. Sometimes business just doesn’t make sense.

Last point: If you are an existing Paramount+ subscriber and wish to take advantage of the Walmart+ Paramount Plus benefit, you will need to cancel your existing Paramount+ subscription first. Also worth noting that Paramount+ is now running a Black Friday/Cyber Monday promotion.

Jim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

