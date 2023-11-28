By Phillip Swann

Max plans to remove 85 movies from its streaming lineup after Thursday, November 30. Here are three you should watch before they exit.

The Hurt Locker (2008)

The brilliant 2008 Iraqi war drama stars Jeremy Renner as a munitions specialist who’s ready to blow. There have been many films that strive to show the horrors of war after the soldier comes home but few have done it better than The Hurt Locker. Renner’s character becomes addicted to war’s adrenaline rush and is never able to live normally again. It’s a great performance.

Badlands (1973)

Directed by Terrence Malick, Badlands is a mesmerizing cinematic masterpiece that transcends traditional storytelling. Released 50 years ago, this crime drama captures the essence of youthful rebellion and romanticism amidst a backdrop of violence and chaos. Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek deliver outstanding performances as Kit and Holly, a young couple on a crime spree across the American Midwest. Malick’s poetic direction immerses the audience in a dreamlike atmosphere, blending stunning visuals of the vast landscape with a hauntingly beautiful musical score. Great film from a master director.

Gone Girl (2014)

The brilliant 2014 film from director David Fincher about a wife (Rosamund Pike) who fakes her disappearance to frame her philandering husband (Ben Affleck). No one does the dark side of humanity better than Fincher and his exceptional skills are on full display here.

Complete List of Movies Leaving Max After November 30

10,000 B.C. (2008)

Absolute Power (1997)

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

The Apparition (2012)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Badlands (1973)

Black Sheep (1996)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Breach (2007)

Burn After Reading (2008)

Cats (2019)

Cleopatra (1963)

Critters (1986)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Dark Shadows (2012)

De Blanco La Patuda (aka White is for Virgins) (2020)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2009)

Diggers (2007)

Disclosure (1994)

Doc Hollywood (1991)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Draft Day (2014)

The Drop (2014)

First Reformed (2018)

The Fly (1986)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Gemini (2018)

Gone Girl (2014)

Green Room (2016)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

I Origins (2014)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Insidious (2010)

Into the Forest (2016)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Krisha (2016)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Limitless (2011)

Los Dias De La Ballena (aka The Days of the Whale) (2019)

Lucas (1986)

Lucky You (2007)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mask (1994)

The Maze Runner (2014)

Moonfall (2022)

The Mummy (1959)

Narc (2003)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

The Outsiders (1983)

Poltergeist (1982)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Private Benjamin (1980)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Reindeer Games (2000)

The Rookie (1990)

Safe Haven (2013)

The Sea of Trees (2016)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

The Show (2017)

Signs (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Soylent Green (1973)

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye (1985)

Talk Show the Game Show

Team America: World Police (2004)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wild Rose (2019)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

