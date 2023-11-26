By Phillip Swann

Peacock, the subscription streaming service owned by NBCUniversal, is now offering its $5.99 a month Premium plan for $1.99 a month for one year during a time-limited Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. You can also get the annual plan for $19.99 a year instead of the regular $59.99. The Peacock Black Friday/Cyber Monday discount is available until tomorrow (November 27, 2023) and does not include current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers.

To get the monthly discount, you put in the code, BIGDEAL, at checkout. To get the annual discount, you input the code, YEARLONG, at checkout. You can learn more about the offer here.

Although the deal is for monthly and yearly subscribers, you can cancel anytime. Regular rates will apply after the one-year promotional period ends unless you cancel before it’s over.

Peacock offers a mix of live sports produced by NBC, original programming, recent Universal movies and older shows and movies from various sources. The streamer also offers Big Ten college football and basketball games in 4K.

