Hulu, the subscription Video on Demand service, has returned with its annual 99-cents a month for a year deal for Black Friday. And Good Morning America has provided early access to the 99 cents offer which will be good until November 28, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. ET. You can redeem the discount here.

Who’s Eligible For Hulu’s 99 Cents Deal?

The promotion is good for the ads-included version of Hulu, which normally costs $7.99 a month. Note that if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the year, you will be charged the regular rate in month 13. The discount is available to new and eligible returning subscribers who have not been Hulu subscribers in the past one month. Disney+ Basic (With Ads) and Disney Bundle subscribers are not eligible.

Paramount+ today also joined the early Black Friday celebration by offering its $5.99 a month Essential plan for $1.99 for one month and its Paramount+ with Showtime $11.99 a month package for $3.99 a month for three months. The offer will end December 3, 2023 and is available to new and former subscribers. You can learn more about the promotion here.

Earlier today, Max kicked off its Black Friday sale by cutting 70 percent off its $9.99 ads-included plan for the first six months. The plan, which does not include 4K programming but does include short commercials, is now $2.99 a month for each month of the six months. Click here to learn more.

Roku tomorrow (November 21) will offer Black Friday discounts on 17 different streaming services, including Starz for 99 cents for one month and Paramount+ for $1.99 a month for three months. (It’s unclear if the Paramount offer will be good for both plans, but based on today’s Paramount+ promotion, it would appear to be the Essential package.)

