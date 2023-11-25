

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, can you explain this? I got an e-mail saying my Max plan won’t include 4K next month although I’ve had it in there since I had HBO Max. What gives? — Todd, Orlando, Florida.

Todd, when HBO Max switched monikers to just Max last May, the streamer rolled out a new $19.99 a month ad-free ‘Ultimate’ package that included a few hundred 4K titles. The $15.99 HBO Max ad-free plan would not include 4K, just 1080p HD. But company officials said legacy HBO Max $15.99 a month subscribers would continue to get the 4K titles for at least six months without upgrading to the $19.99 a month Ultimate plan. Well, the six months are almost over and still so is the free 4K.

When Will HBO Max Subs Lose 4K Programming?

Max has alerted the legacy HBO Max subscribers in an e-mail that, effective December 5, their $15.99 a month plans will no longer include 4K. If they want to watch 4K, and listen to it in Dolby Atmos, they will have to upgrade to the Ultimate package. This change affects AT&T subscribers who receive Max with their wireless plans as well as subs who ordered Max directly.

“On your next billing date, on or after December 5, 2023, the price of your subscription will stay the same, but some of your plan features will change,” the Max e-mail states. “You can still stream all your favorite blockbuster movies, fresh originals and iconic series. Or even switch to the Ultimate Ad-Free plan to unlock more features.”

In addition, the $15.99 a month plan will only permit you to stream on two devices at the same time instead of three.

Todd, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

