DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse could lose 68 Tegna-owned local network affiliates in 54 markets on November 30 if the companies do not reach a new carriage agreement by then, Tegna and DIRECTV revealed today.

The Tegna stations are in such large markets as Washington, D.C., San Diego, Denver, Phoenix, Tampa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, St. Louis as well as mid-size areas such as Austin, Texas, San Angelo, Texas, Macon, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, among others. To see a complete list of the Tegna stations, click here.

Tegna has posted viewer alerts at station web sites and in on-screen messages that say the broadcaster is “negotiating with DIRECTV, but thus far, they have refused to reach a fair, market-based agreement to keep our station on DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse. If no deal is reached by November 30th, DIRECTV customers could lose access to our station.”

DIRECTV issued a counter statement charging Tegna with unnecessarily scaring viewers to gain leverage in the negotiations:

“TEGNA has once again made a private negotiation public in the hopes of creating unnecessary and premature concern among some of our customers to extract higher rates for local broadcast stations,” DIRECTV states. “Unfortunately, that’s become the industry norm as the costs for free local stations have soared more than 20 percent year upon year upon year despite declining popularity and less-compelling content. We will continue to meet our customers’ demands for greater choice and value and do our utmost to shield them from unwarranted price hikes as we work with TEGNA to renew its stations without any interruption.”

Tegna and DIRECTV had a carriage dispute in 2020 that led to a 19-day channel blackout before the two sides finally reached a new deal. The disagreement was over how much DIRECTV should pay to carry Tegna’s signals.

The Tegna stations include 21 NBC affiliates, and 16 CBS stations, 13 ABC affiliates, and 5 Fox stations.

