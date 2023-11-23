By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, do you know if the Lions-Packers game will be in 4K on Thanksgiving? — Bobby, Evanston, Illinois.

Bobby, Fox will offer an upscaled 4K feed of the Green Bay Packers-Detroit Lions Thanksgiving game (November 23) at 12:30 p.m. on ET. This will be the first 2023 regular season NFL game in 4K and likely the only one. Here’s what you need to know to watch the game in the format.

How Can You Watch Fox’s Games In 4K?

The day’s action can be seen in 4K on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.) The games will be simulcast in HD on Fox network affiliates.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox 4K broadcast on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Which Devices Do You Need to Watch the Game In 4K?

You can watch the Lions-Packers game in 4K on the pay TV services with any 4K TV so long as you have access to 4K programming on that service. For example, YouTube TV’s 4K programming requires a subscription to its 4K add-0n plan which is $9.99 a month. DIRECTV requires you to have a 4K-enabled set-top system supplied by the satcaster. If you’re not sure if you have 4K on your pay TV service, check with its customer support team.

If you plan to watch the game in 4K on the Fox Sports app, you will need one of the following devices connected to your 4K TV:

* Amazon Fire TV (Generation 3)

* Amazon Fire TV Edition 4K Models

* Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Models (Generation 3)

* Apple TV 4K (requires app v3.23.2 and tvOS 11 or above)

* Roku Premiere

* Roku Premiere+

* Roku Streaming Stick+

* Roku Ultra

* Roku 4K/UHD TV models with Roku OS built-in

And that’s it. If you use a device not listed above, it won’t work. (Note: Some users say the Nvidia Shield also works, but we do not include it on the list because it’s not on the Fox recommended list.)

Note: While Roku has enabled access to 4K programming on the Fox Sports app for several years now, some viewers, including this reporter, noticed that 4K was not available on the Fox Sports app on Roku during the last two weekends of college football action. So viewer beware if you have Roku.

What Is Upscaled 4K On Fox?

Fox’s 4K college football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR (High Dynamic Range). Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Bobby, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

