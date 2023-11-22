By Phillip Swann

Amazon next month (December 2023) plans to add 61 new TV shows and movies to its Prime Video streaming lineup. Here are the top 5 new titles coming to Prime Video in December, in my humble opinion:

Coach Prime (Amazon Original)

Amazon takes its cinema verite team to Boulder, Colorado for another season of its documentary series on Deion Sanders, primetime football celeb turned college football coach. This installment will chronicle Coach Prime’s struggles to turn around University of Colorado’s Pac-12 program. Debuts December 7.

Reacher (Amazon Original)

Alan Ritchson is back for season two as the man-mountain Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military policeman who brings justice to everyday people with his extraordinary skills and stoic demeanor. (Lots of stoic from Jack.) Unlike the Reacher film series starring Tom Cruise, Amazon’s Reacher is close to the character in the book series upon which the show was based and that seems to play better with Reacher fans. Debuts December 15.

Sound Of Freedom (2023)

The film, which stars Jim Caviezel as a former government agent hired to rescue children from Columbian sex traffickers, was a surprise box office smash this year, generating nearly $250 million. However, most critics hated it, in part because the film might suggest that sex trafficking is practiced by certain government officials, a theory held by fringe conservative groups. This month, you can decide for yourself what’s behind Sound of Freedom. Debuts December 26.

The Flash (2023)

Another day, another controversial film. Ezra Miller, the subject of child grooming accusations and other legal issues, stars as Barry Allen, a mild-mannered man who’s blessed with superhuman speed that enables him to time travel and perform other handy crime-solving activities. The film received a mixed reaction from the critics, but it’s a fun run thanks to Miller’s performance and guest spots from Ben Affleck and Micheal Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne. Debuts December 25.

The Ring (2002)

The horror film directed by Gore Verbinski stars Naomi Watts as a Seattle newspaper reporter who investigates why several teenagers have died after watching a videotape. (Another good reason why videotape was replaced by discs and streaming.) The Ring is a truly scary film and Watts is perfect in the damsel in distress role when she gets a little too close to the secret behind the deaths.



The Complete List of New Titles Coming to Amazon’s Prime Video In December:

December 1

50 First Dates (2004)

Baywatch (2017)

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Click (2006)

Cry Macho (2021)

Death Rides A Horse (1969)

Death Warrant (1990)

Forces Of Nature (1999)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

I Wish (2011)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

Kiss The Girls (1997)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Made Of Honor (2008)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Picture This (2008)

Stardust (2007)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Support the Girls (2018)

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Machinist (2004)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Proposal (2009)

The Ring (2002)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

The Wonderful Country (1959)

7th Heaven S1-S11 (1997)

My Three Sons S1-S12 (1960)

December 5

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (2023)

December 7

Coach Prime S2 (2023)

December 8

Dating Santa (2023)

Dealing with Christmas (2023)

Merry Little Batman (2023)

World’s First Christmas (2023)

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 (2023)

December 12

Asteroid City (2023)

Blue’s Big City Adventure (2022)

December 15

Reacher S2 (2023)

December 19

Every Body (2023)

December 21

Gigolò per caso (2023)

December 25

The Flash (2023)

December 26

Sound of Freedom (2023)

December 27

Terminator: Genisys (2015)

December 30

Baby Shark’s Big Show S1 (2021)

Blue’s Clues S1 (1996)

Blue’s Clues & You S1-S2 (2020)

Hit The Floor S1-S4 (2013)

Moesha S1-S6 (1997)

Sister Sister S1-S6 (1994)

Team Umizoomi S1 (2010)

The Affair S1-S5 (2014)

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless S1-S2 (2021)

