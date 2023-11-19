By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Hulu next month (December 2023) plans to add 120 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand lineup. Here are the five most interesting, in my humble opinion:

1. Culprits (Hulu Original)

Gemma Arterton stars in this British-made dramatic series about a band of master criminals who suddenly start getting whacked one by one after pulling a huge heist. The remaining crew members, who had separated after the robbery, must come together again to solve the mystery of the murders – and keep themselves alive. Nice premise. Debuts December 8.

2. The Mission

John Chau, an American missionary, was killed when he tried to convert The Sentinelese, a primitive tribe in North Sentinel. This documentary examines why it happened and why Chau took on the impossible mission in the first place. Debuts December 8.

3. Tombstone (1993)

Tombstone, the 1993 western starring Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp and Val Kilmer as Doc ‘I’m Your Huckleberry’ Holliday. Russell is good, but Kilmer is masterful in the role of the terminally ill gunslinger who seems to tempt (and cheat) death at every turn. Debuts December 1.

4. The Bourne Collection

Hulu is adding the first two Bourne films (The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy) starring Matt Damon as an intelligence agent who seeks vengeance on his former government handlers for a myriad of misdeeds. The streamer will also add 2012’s The Bourne Legacy with Jeremy Renner starring but skip that and go with the Damon originals. Debuts December 1. (See the story of how Matt Damon almost didn’t get the Bourne part.)

5. Letterkenny

The ribald and rowdy Canadian comedians come to Hulu for their complete and final season (the 12th). Debuts December 26.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Hulu in December 2023:

Dec. 1

CoComelon – JJ’s Animal Time: Complete Season 2

One Piece: Complete Season 11 (SUBBED)

Airheads (1994)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)

The Day The Earth Stood Still (2008)

District 9 (2009)

Epic Movie (2007)

Epic (2011)

Ever After (1998)

Hansel And Gretel: Witch Hunters (2013)

Harry Brown (2009)

Harvard Park (2012)

High School High (1996)

High-rise (2015)

Hostel: Part III (2011)

Hudson Hawk (1991)

The Hustler (1961)

House Of Flying Daggers (2004)

Hustlers (2019)

Hysteria (2012)

I Am Number Four (2011)

Johnson Family Vacation (2004)

Juno (2007)

Magic Mike XXL (2015)

Magic Mike (2012)

The Marine (2006)

Masterminds (2016)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

National Treasure (2004)

National Treasure: Book Of Secrets (2007)

The Omen (2006)

Paddington 2 (2018)

Planet of the Apes (2001)

Shutter (2008)

The Sitter (2011)

Sommersby (1993)

Splash (1984)

Tombstone (1993)

War (2007)

A Walk in the Woods (2015)

When In Rome (2010)

You Again (2010)

Dec. 3

The Jingle Bell Jubilee (2023)

Dec. 4

Mob Land (2023)

Dec. 6

We Live Here: The Midwest: Documentary Premiere

A Historia Delas: Complete Season 1

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Dec. 7

Snapped: Complete Seasons 16-18

I Survived… Complete Season 5

I Survived a Crime: Complete Season 1

The Bling Ring: Special Premiere

Dec. 8

Culprits: Complete Season 1

The Mission: Special Premiere

Proximity (2020)

Dec. 9

Maestra: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Meet Me Under the Mistletoe (2023)

Dec. 10

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

Dec. 11

Science Fair: The Series: Complete Season 1

Dec. 13

Moving: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Undead Unluck: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

Dec. 14

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 8

Swamp People: Complete Season 14

Blue Jean (2022)

Higher Power (2018)

I Was Possessed: Complete Season 1

A Nurse to Die For: Special Premiere

Top Shot: All-Stars: Complete Season 5

Dec. 15

Such Brave Girls: Complete Season 1

CMA Country Christmas

2 Days In New York (2012)

Alan Partridge (2013)

Freakonomics (2010)

I Give It A Year (2013)

Lemon (2017)

Results (2015)

The Giver (2014)

White God (2014)

The Retirement Plan (2023)

Dec. 20

Dragons of Wonderhatch: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Woori the Virgin: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017)

Dec. 21

Horimiya: Season 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

Murder In-Law: Complete Season 1

Nightwatch: Complete Season 5

Truck Night in America: Complete Season 1

A View To Kill For: Special Premiere

Operation Napoleon (2023)

Dec. 22

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation: Season 2 Part 1 Premiere (DUBBED)

Maggie Moore(s) (2023)

Dec. 25

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (2019)

Dec. 26

Letterkenny: Complete Season 12

The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)

Dec. 27

Rewind the ’90s: Complete Season 1

Raffa: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)

Dec. 28

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 16

An Amish Murder: Special Premiere

Happy Face Killer: Special Premiere

Dec. 29

It Lives Inside (2023)

Dec. 31

The ABCs of Death 2 (2014)

The ABCs of Death (2012)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Honeymoon (2014)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

Jack and Diane (2012)

Marrowbone (2017)

Satanic (2016)

Splinter (2008)

Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

XX (2017)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...