Peacock, the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service, is rapidly gaining a reputation as offering a better lineup for sports than any streamer that’s not named ESPN. The service has just unveiled its sports offering for December 2023 and we’ve picked the top five events that will be added to Peacock during the month. And here they are:

Five Best Sports Coming to Peacock In December

1. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Buffalo Bills (Peacock exclusive)

Yes, on Saturday, December 23, at 8 p.m. ET, Peacock will host the Los Angeles Chargers-Buffalo Bills game — exclusively. This will be the streamer’s first exclusive NFL game, meaning it will not be available nationally on any other channel or streaming service. (Local channels in the teams’ markets will carry the game.) Peacock will also have an exclusive playoff game on January 13, 2024.

2. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

The December 3 matchup between the Chiefs and Packers is not an exclusive (NBC will broadcast it) but it’s a high-profile game, particularly if Taylor Swift shows up. (Not likely, of course; it’s at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. In December.)

3. Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

And speaking of a high-profile contest, the Eagles-Cowboys game on December 10 at 8 p.m. ET could help decided the winner of the NFC East. (Again, NBC will show the game as well.)

4. Big Ten College Basketball Doubleheaders

Peacock is hosting three dozen Big Ten college basketball games this season and this month’s lineup will start on December 5 with Indiana-Michigan and Wisconsin- Michigan State. Nice matchups, but even better? They will be available in 4K.

5. College Basketball’s 2nd Annual Indy Classic

Peacock will stream the Indy Classic Men’s Basketball tournament on December 16 with games between Arizona and Purdue, and Ball State and Indiana State. This is a Peacock exclusive.

The Complete Sports Lineup For Peacock In December 2023:

December 1: USA Swimming Toyota US Open*

December 1–2: Notre Dame Hockey vs. Michigan*

December 1–3: ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Stavanger, Norway*

December 1–3: PGA TOUR Hero World Challenge

December 2: Men’s College Basketball – Big 5 Classic

December 2: USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)

December 2–3: FIS Alpine World Cup – Beaver Creek, USA

December 2–3: Premier League Match Week 14

December 3: 2023 NASCAR Awards Show*

December 3: Sunday Night Football – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers (English and Spanish)

December 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Indiana vs. Michigan*

December 5: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin vs. Michigan State*

December 5: USA vs. China – Women’s Soccer Friendly (Spanish)

December 5–7: Premier League Match Week 15

December 8–10: ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Tomaszów, Poland*

December 8–10: PGA and LPGA TOUR – Grand Thornton Invitational

December 9: WWE NXT Deadline (English and Spanish)*

December 9–10: ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Beijing, China*

December 9–10: Premier League Match Week 15

December 10: BOXXER – WBO World Cruiserweight Championship Bout: Chris Billam-Smith vs. Mateusz Masternak*

December 10: Sunday Night Football – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys (English and Spanish)

December 15–16: ISU Speed Skating/Short Track – Seoul, Korea*

December 15–17: FIS Austria*

December 15–17: PGA TOUR PNC Championship Golf

December 16: 2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Purdue*

December 16: 2023 Indy Classic Men’s Basketball – Ball State vs. Indiana State*

December 16–17: Premier League Match Week 17

December 16–17: Q-School Finals (Golf)

December 17: FIS Snowboard World Cup – Copper Mountain, USA

December 17: Sunday Night Football – Baltimore Ravens vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (English and Spanish)

December 21: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – LeMoyne vs. Penn State*

December 23: Premier League Match Week 18

December 23: Sunday Night Football – Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (English and Spanish)

December 23: Sunday Night Football – Peacock Holiday Exclusive: Buffalo Bills vs. LA Chargers (English and Spanish)*

December 26–28: Premier League Match Week 19

December 28-29: FIS Austria*

December 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Jackson State vs. Northwestern*

December 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Maine vs. Minnesota*

December 30–31: Notre Dame Hockey vs. Augustana*

December 30–31: Premier League Match Week 20

December 31: Sunday Night Football – Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (English and Spanish)

Asterisk denoted a streaming exclusive.

