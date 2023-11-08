

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Reader Question

TV Answer Man, my friend says there’s a way to get a Roku remote replacement for free. We lost our remote somewhere, who knows where?! Do you know how to get a free replacement? You know everything! — Crystal, Reston, Virgina.

Does Roku Sell Remote Replacements?

Crystal, I don’t know everything, but I can tell you how to get a replacement for your Roku remote for free. But before I do, let me note that Roku.com, the streamer’s web site, sells several different remotes including one that is voice-activated as well as a basic one that’s no-frills. The cost ranges from $14.99 for the basic remote to $29.99 for a voice-activated model (Roku Voice Remote Pro) that includes a headphone jack.

How Much Does a Roku Remote Replacement Cost?

The Roku site lists each Roku model that is compatible with each remote so you’ll know which one to buy. For instance, the $14.99 basic remote is compatible with all Roku players except the Roku Streaming Stick, Roku Streaming Stick+, Roku® Streaming Stick 4K, and Roku Streaming Stick 4K+.

The $19.99 voice remote is compatible with all Roku TV models, Roku audio products, and most recent Roku players.

How Do You Get a Roku Remote For Free?

Now, you ask, what about that free version of a Roku remote I referred to?

Roku has a downloadable mobile app in the Apple app store (Look for ‘The Roku App, Official’) and Google Play that includes a remote control. The app enables you to search for channels, connect headphones, turn up the volume, pause and do everything else that the physical remote does. And best of all, it’s free. I have used it many times and it’s been a life saver.

So if you’re okay with using your smart phone as your new Roku remote, you can replace that lost one for zero dollars.

Crystal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...