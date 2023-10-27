

By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, @tvanswerman

More than 30 years of experience covering TV technology.

TV Answer Man, thinking of ordering the League Pass on YouTube TV. Do you know if Multiview is included in the plan? — Dante, Greenbelt, Maryland.

Dante, the NBA’s 2023-24 season began this week and the NBA League Pass, the league’s online package offering up to 40 out-of-market games a week, is available on YouTube TV for $14.99 a month. The package includes a free seven-

day preview. But does it include Multiview on YouTube TV? Answer: Yes!

How to Watch Multiview On NBA League Pass On YouTube TV

YouTube TV is offering a pre-set listing of Multiview streams for the NBA games in League Pass. That means you can’t pick the games in Multiview; YouTube TV does, just as it does for the NFL Sunday Ticket. The Multiview options are in the Home Tab under the ‘Watch in Multiview’ section. Multiview provides up to four games on one screen at the same time.

How to Watch NBA League Pass For Free On YouTube TV

If you have a YouTube TV subscription, go to your Settings and click on Networks and Add-Ons. On this page, you will see a list of options for various packages such as Max, NFL Sunday Ticket and NBA League Pass. If you click on the NBA League Pass and subscribe, you will get a seven-day free trial with the plan. (You don’t have to do anything special to get the free preview; it comes with the order.) You can then watch games for free for the next seven days. But be sure to cancel prior to the end of the seven days or you will be charged for the first month of service, which is $14.99.

Dante, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

