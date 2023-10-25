By The TV Answer Man team

TV Answer Man, I just watched The Wire. Yes, all five seasons. I think it’s the best show I’ve ever seen on HBO. Do you agree? — Ellie, Columbia, Maryland.

Ellie, The Wire is a great show and we are big fans at TV Answer Man headquarters. But your question got us to thinking about the best shows ever on HBO. Here’s our list of the top five and you can note your picks in the Comments section at the end of the article.

What Are the Best Shows Ever On HBO?

1. The Wire (2002-2008)

With its realistic portrayal of crime, politics, and societal decay in urban Baltimore, The Wire set a new standard for television dramas, blending intricate storytelling with powerful social commentary. The ensemble cast, including Dominic West, Idris Elba, Wood Harris, Michael B. Jordan, Lance Reddick, and Michael K. Williams, to name just a few, delivered memorable performances so authentic that some fans thought it was a documentary.

Now streaming on Max.

2. The Sopranos (1999-2007)

Revolutionizing television with its complex characters and morally ambiguous storytelling, The Sopranos introduced us to Tony Soprano and his troubled world, making it a timeless masterpiece. While the show certainly borrowed from its inspired forefathers such as Goodfellas and The Godfather, David Chase’s crime drama was unique and special thanks to James Gandolfini’s Tony.

Now streaming on Max.

3. Succession (2018-2023)

Succession portrays the power struggles within a wealthy and dysfunctional family that controls a global media conglomerate. With its sharp writing, compelling performances, and darkly comedic tone, the series dissects the complexities of wealth, ambition, and familial relationships.

Now streaming on Max.

4. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000-present)

Created by and starring Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm offers an unapologetically hilarious and cringe-worthy glimpse into the life of a fictionalized version of David himself. This improvisational comedy series thrives on its awkward situations, biting humor, and Larry’s unfiltered observations on everyday life.

Now streaming on Max.

5. Game of Thrones (2011-2019)

Based on George R.R. Martin’s epic novels, this fantasy series captivated millions with its intricate plotlines, complex characters, and shocking twists, becoming a cultural phenomenon.

Now streaming on Max.



