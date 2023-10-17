

TV Answer Man, are you watching the Rangers and Astros games in 4K? I’ve been very impressed with the picture. What is your take? Is the 4K from Fox getting better? — Mark, Daytona, Florida.

Mark, Fox is providing the entire American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The network, which will also show the World Series in the format, continues to be the most bullish of networks when it comes to 4K.

Every week here at TVAnswerman.com, I note the upcoming events that will be available in 4K on Fox and other networks. But I should spend more time commenting on how they look. By example, last night’s 4K broadcast of the Rangers-Astros ALCS game two was absolutely sensational. Although Fox upscales its 4K broadcasts, meaning they are produced on site in 1080p HDR and then upgraded to 4K for the home transmission, the images last night were crystal clear and incredibly vivid. I have never seen a Fox 4K presentation look better. You could see the jaw muscles on Houston’s struggling LHP pitcher Framber Valdez tightening; no, let me phrase that, you could feel his jaw muscles tightening as he tried to work out of a jam. That’s how vivid the picture was.

As I have noted here before — repeatedly, in fact — the 4K picture can be inconsistent for a variety of reasons, including everything from your Internet or pay TV plan to the quality of your TV to the effectiveness of the network’s transmission, among several other factors. That’s a big reason why many viewers are meh on 4K; the 4K broadcast sometimes is not as good as a top-notch 1080p HD presentation. But last night’s Rangers-Astros 4K broadcast was a showcase for what it can be even when it’s upscaled. I don’t know if Fox has tweaked the ecosystem to deliver a better picture, but I hope what I saw last night is just the beginning. (Note: I watched the game on YouTube TV using a Roku Ultra and a 75-inch Sony 4K TV.)

If you want to know how to watch the Astros-Rangers series in 4K, click here.

Mark, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

