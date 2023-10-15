

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I’m watching college football today in 4K and it looks great. Do you know if they will have my Rangers vs. Astros games in 4K? — Donnie, Fort Worth, Texas.



Donnie, I watched part of the Michigan-Indiana college football game on Saturday in 4K on Fox and I agree that it looked sensational. So much clearer and vivid than the HD feed. Now as for your Rangers – Fox will broadcast the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range). The 4K coverage begins tonight with game one of the series at 8:15 p.m. ET. Houston’s Justin Verlander will face Texas’ Jordan Montgomery. (Take note that the pre-game studio show will also be available in 4K HDR.

Fox will simulcast the AL Championship Series on Fox network affiliates or FS1; tonight is on Fox. (See your on-screen guide for details.) The 4K broadcasts will be streamed on the Fox Sports app. You can watch them in 4K on the app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. The pay TV services that are expected to also carry them on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Note: Fox’s 4K broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

Donnie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

