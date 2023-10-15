

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I haven’t seen any Comcast free channel updates from you lately. Do you know if Comcast will have a free channel this week? — Gina, Boston.



Gina, Comcast earlier this year announced that it was launching a new feature called, ‘Free This Week,’ that will provide Xfinity and Flex subscribers with a slate of free programming every week during the year. But to be blunt, the free offerings have been lackluster lately which is why I haven’t done any free channel updates. But the cable operator is turning that trend around this week with free programming from MGM+, the premium channel formerly known as Epix.

The free MGM+ shows will include new episodes of Billy the Kid, the MGM+ original series about the legendary 1880s gunfighter with Tom Blyth in the title role. Other free titles airing during the preview of MGM+ will include The Winter King, From, NFL Icons, Godfather of Harlem and A Spy Among Friends, The Passenger, My Life As a Rolling Stone as well as recent theatrical movies such as Top Gun: Maverick, Smile and Orphan: First Kill.

The MGM+ channel, whose Video on Demand lineup will be available for free on Xfinity from Monday, October 16, through Sunday, October 22, normally costs $5.99 a month. To access the free MGM+ titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

