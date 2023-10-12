

Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I love basketball and particularly the NBA. I was thinking of getting the League Pass package to watch the games while I go to college. But does it have a student discount like the Sunday Ticket does? That would be great if it did. — Justin, College Park, Maryland.

Justin, the basic online NBA League Pass, which streams up to 40 regular season games each week with commercials, is now available for $99 for the entire 2023-24 season, the same price as last year. You can also purchase the package by the month for $14.99, again the same as last year. However, the price of the NBA League Pass Premium plan has risen from $129.99 for the season to $149.99. The monthly price for the Premium package has also increased from $19.99 to $22.99. The Premium plan does not include commercials, allows streaming on three different devices at the same time, and includes access to in-arena streams. The NBA TV channel is included for free in both plans.

Those are some hefty prices for a college student who may not have the disposable dollars while attending school. So is there a university discount, you ask? Answer: Yes! NBA League Pass offers 40 percent off the monthly plans for university/college students. (You can learn more about the terms and how to verify your college student status here.) The 40 percent discount would reduce the monthly price of the $15 a month basic plan to $9 a month. The $22.99 a month premium plan would be $13.80 a month.

The 2023-24 NBA season starts on October 18 with a doubleheader on TNT: The Los Angeles Lakers at the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m. ET and the Phoenix Suns at the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. The national games will not be on League Pass, but you can watch the remainder of the out-of-market games starting that night.

Also note that local blackouts still apply in either League Pass package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a League Pass subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here. Nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC or TNT are also not available on League Pass. Locally blacked out games will be available three days after the live broadcast while nationally broadcast games will be available three hours after the live broadcast. Each subscription includes access to live radio broadcasts of all NBA games.

Justin, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

