Amazon Prime Day Sale: Day 2 – Are There Any Good Deals Left?

Amazon’s two-day sales extravaganza, called Prime Day, is now in its second day and there’s still plenty of big-time discounts on electronics and other products. (Note: You need a Prime membership to get the reduced prices). Most web sites will offer affiliate links to Amazon during the sale and this one is no exception. We receive a small percentage of sales from Amazon affiliate links found here, including the one in the first paragraph and the one below:

Click here to shop for Amazon’s Prime Day Sales!

That’s why I’m asking if you plan to purchase anything during the Prime Day sale, please do it through one of the Amazon links here. It will help us to continue providing our articles on TV technology problems, and related issues. We have also compiled a list of the top sales of electronics products that are still left in the sale. Click on the link to see the discounts. Thank you, everyone, for your continued support — Phillip Swann, Editor of TVAnswerman.com.

4K Blu-ray Movies Under $15 (Some under $10)

LG OLED TVs and Sound Bars: Up to 57 Percent Off

Samsung Frame TVs: Up to 34 Percent Off

Echo Smart Speakers & Smart Home Devices: Up to 70 Percent Off

Amazon Omni 50-Inch 4K TV: 60 Percent off ($149)

Amazon 50-Inch Smart TV With Fire TV – 36 Percent Off ($289)

TCL 65-Inch Smart 4K TV With Fire TV — 28 Percent Off ($379)

Amazon Echo Show 5 – 56 Percent Off

Roku Express Streaming Stick – 30 Percent Off

Amazon Kids Fire 8 HD Tablet – 50 Percent Off

Samsung 65-Inch QLED 4K TV — 31 Percent Off

Sony Headphones – Up to 53 percent off.

Beats Headphones and Earbuds – 50 percent off

Ring Camera Doorbells and Buzzers – Up to 40 percent off

Amazon Fire Streaming Devices – Up to 54 percent off

Amazon Echo Show Devices – Up to 71 percent off.

Amazon Fire TV Smart TVs – Up to 36 percent off.

Amazon Echo Earbuds and Auto Devices – Up to 46 percent off.

LG OLED TVs and Soundbars – Up to 56 percent off.

LG Laptops, Monitors – Up to 47 percent off.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...