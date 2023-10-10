Amazon is now selling the Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K for $22.99, which is 54 percent off the regular price of $49.99. The deal is part of Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale, which ends after tomorrow. The Amazon 4K streaming device has a 4.7 star rating at Amazon based on more than 263,000 customer reviews. The device delivers HD up to 1080p, 4K programming with Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos sound, and comes with a voice remote with Alexa.

To learn more about the Fire TV Stick 4K deal, click here.



The Amazon Prime Day sale includes many deals on TV-related products so it’s definitely worth checking out. For instance, items on sale today include:

Sony Headphones – Up to 53 percent off.

Beats Headphones and Earbuds – 50 percent off

Ring Camera Doorbells and Buzzers – Up to 40 percent off

Amazon Fire Streaming Devices – Up to 54 percent off

Amazon Echo Show Devices – Up to 71 percent off.

Amazon Fire TV Smart TVs – Up to 36 percent off.

Amazon Echo Earbuds and Auto Devices – Up to 46 percent off.

LG OLED TVs and Soundbars – Up to 56 percent off.

LG Laptops, Monitors – Up to 47 percent off.

