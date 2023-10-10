Amazon is now selling this Apple 10.2-inch iPad(9th generation with 64GB and WiFi only) for $249.99, which is $80 (24 percent) off the regular price of $329.99. The deal is part of Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale. To learn more about this iPad deal, click here.

The 10.2-inch tablet comes with the following features:

* 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

* A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

* 8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage.

* Stereo speakers

* Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

* 802.11ac Wi-Fi

The 10.2-inch iPad has a customer rating of 4.8 stars out of 5, based on more than 51,000 reviews at Amazon.com.

“As my son has grown and is now in kindergarten, we decided to look into a quality tablet for him as tech use is an everyday part of growing up now and he also uses a tablet at school. After researching a few different options, we landed on this iPad and we are very pleased with the product,” writes one verified purchaser. “The battery life is superb as is the user interface. While this is on the higher end of tablet devices, Apple makes quality products and I have high hopes this will last us a while. Just be sure to purchase items to protect your purchase separately, especially if a child will be handing. Highly recommend!”

