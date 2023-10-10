As part of its Prime Day sale, Amazon today is selling this Amazon-branded 50-inch Omni 4K TV for $149.99, which is 60 percent off the regular price of $375. The offer requires an invitation which you can apply for at the TV’s sale page. Click here to learn more about the invitation and the television.

The Amazon TV has a customer rating of 4.5 stars out of a possible five, based on more than 24,000 reviews at Amazon.com.

Here’s what one verified purchaser says about the Amazon Omni series:

“I recently purchased the Amazon Fire TV 65″ Omni Series 4K UHD and I am blown away by the picture quality and smart features of this TV. As someone who enjoys streaming content and gaming, this TV has exceeded my expectations. Picture Quality: The picture quality of this TV is stunning. The 4K UHD resolution provides incredible clarity and vivid colors that make movies and shows come to life. I also appreciate the HDR support, which adds more detail to the darker and brighter areas of the screen. Smart Features: The Amazon Fire TV interface is user-friendly and provides a plethora of apps and streaming services to choose from. I also love the built-in Alexa voice assistant, which makes it easy to navigate through the TV and find content without having to use a remote.”

To learn more about this Amazon 50-inch deal, click here.

The set comes with the following features:

* 4K Ultra HD with support for HDR 10, HLG, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Digital Plus.

* Hands-free TV with Alexa, which includes built-in microphones. Just turn on the TV, and ask Alexa to find, launch, and control content.

* Fire TV software frequently adds new Alexa skills, features, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality.

* 3 HDMI ports so you can connect multiple devices at the same time.

* Built with privacy protections and controls, including a switch that electronically disconnects the microphones.

