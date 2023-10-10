

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Amazon’s two-day sales extravaganza, called Prime Day, began this morning (October 10) and will run through tomorrow, October 12, with significant discounts on thousands of products. (Note: You need a Prime membership to get the reduced prices). For 4K TV fans, the sale is a godsend with 4K Blu-ray movies today discounted by as much as 76 percent. 4K Blu-ray collectors often complain that the disc format, which provides a better picture than streaming 4K, costs too much with prices usually $10 more than a high-def Blu-ray. But not today at Amazon.

For instance, Dune, the sci-fi blockbuster starring Timothy Chalamet, is available for $11.99, which is 65 percent off the regular price of $33.99. Singin’ In the Rain, the classic musical, is 71 percent off at $9.99. Max Max: Fury Road is 78 percent off at $9.99. Vertigo, the Alfred Hitchcock classic thriller, is 68 percent off at $9.99. The Flash, the recent theatrical hit, is 47 percent off at $20.99. And the list goes on. There are dozens and dozens of 4K movies available at huge discounts. I’ve never seen so many 4K discs available at these prices. If you’re a collector, or just a regular old movie fan, this is your day.

