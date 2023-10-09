

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

During last month’s carriage dispute with Spectrum TV, Disney lowered the price of its Hulu Live streaming service from $69.99 a month to just $49.99 a month for the first three months. (The regular price applies if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the three months.) The discounted price was designed to attract Spectrum TV customers since Hulu Live carries the Disney channels. But the dispute has been settled and Disney’s special Hulu Live discount is about to expire.

On Thursday (October 12) at 2:59 a.m. ET, Hulu Live’s monthly rate will increase but not back to $69.99 a month. The live streamer’s new rate on October 12 will be $77.99 a month. The increase over the old Hulu Live monthly rate is part of a larger Disney price increase for its streaming services, including Disney+, Hulu’s subscription Video on Demand service and ESPN+. So if you subscribe between now and Thursday at 2:59 a.m. ET, you can save $84 on Hulu Live for the first three months.

On October 12, Disney+’s ads-free plan will rise from $10.99 a month to $13.99 a month (a 27 percent increase) while Hulu’s ads-free plan (the subscription VOD plan, not Hulu Live) will increase from $14.99 a month to $17.99 a month (roughly 20 percent more). ESPN+’s monthly sub will increase from $9.99 a month to $10.99 a month. Finally, the ads-included bundle for Disney, Hulu and ESPN+ will rise from $12.99 a month to $14.99 a month and the ads-free bundle will go from $19.99 a month to $24.99 a month.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

