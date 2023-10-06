

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, the Bills are playing the Jaguars in one of those international games on Sunday. Do you know if it will be on the Sunday Ticket? — Bob, Pontiac, Michigan.

Bob, the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars will play the 3-1 Buffalo Bills at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday (October 8) from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game will be telecast on local channels in the Buffalo and Jacksonville markets and nationally (exclusively) on the NFL Network. But what if you don’t live in those markets, or have access to the NFL Network via a pay TV service, will the game be available anywhere else, such as the NFL Sunday Ticket?

Answer: Yes and no. It will also be available on the NFL+ streaming service, which has plans starting at $6.99 a month or $49.99 a year. But the Bills-Jags game will not be available on the NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube’s package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games which now starts at $349. That seems a bit odd, doesn’t it? The Bills-Jaguars game is on Sunday and the Sunday Ticket costs $349, quite a bit more than a NFL Plus subscription. Why isn’t the game on the Ticket, too?

Well, the Sunday Ticket has never carried the league’s international games since they started playing them several years ago. That includes when the Ticket was available on DIRECTV. The Ticket also does not include the Sunday Night Football games from NBC, the Thursday Night Football contests from Amazon, or the Monday Night Football games from ESPN. The Ticket is strictly Sunday afternoon games from Fox and CBS. Nothing more despite the price.

Bob, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

