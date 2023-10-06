

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, we enjoy your movie recommendations on the streaming services. Any recommendation for movies on Netflix this weekend? — Shelley, Butte, Montana.

Shelley, ask and you shall receive. Here are five movies now on Netflix that you should check out this weekend. We’re not saying they are necessarily the five best on Netflix, but we can personally vouch that they are five great movies.

Heat (1995)

The Michael Mann-directed drama stars Robert DeNiro as a master thief who is tracked by an emotionally-raw LA detective played by Al Pacino. The first-time pairing of the two acting greats (they were both in the Godfather II but never in the same scene) received the most attention when the film premiered, but Mann’s riveting depiction of the cat-and-mouse game plus superb supporting performances from Jon Voight, Tom Sizemore and Val Kilmer need some love, too. Great action scenes, too!

Field of Dreams (1989)

This fantasy sports film, starring Kevin Costner, explores the connection between baseball, family, and nostalgia. Field of Dreams is a heartwarming tale that has touched the souls of sports fans and movie lovers alike. You don’t have to be a baseball fan to love this film or perhaps believe there are ghosts in the cornfields just waiting for a chance to play.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Director Chris Nolan’s angst and adrenaline-fueled drama with Christian Bale as Batman going toe to toe with The Joker, played deliciously by the late Heath Ledger. Nolan takes the comic book genre and turns it into something entirely different with psychological undertones and moral dilemmas. It’s great filmmaking.

Scarface (1983)

The brilliant Brian De Palma-directed drama stars Al Pacino as Cuban refugee Tony Montana who discovers crime does pay, and exceedingly well, in coke-fueled 1980s Miami. The movie debuted in December 1983 so this year marks its 40th anniversary. While Scarface may be — okay, is — too violent for some, the film perfectly chronicles the era’s thirst for excess and hedonism through the eyes of Montana. Michelle Pfeiffer is flawless as Montana’s ice-cold, white powder-sniffing moll and the splendid supporting cast also includes Steven Bauer, Robert Loggia, Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio and F. Murray Abraham. Great movie, and don’t forget to say hello to Tony’s little friend.

Jaws (1975)

Steven Spielberg’s classic fish story stars Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw. If you’ve never seen it, pop your behind in front of a TV and watch it now. Jaws was only Spielberg’s second film but arguably it’s still his best. It still keeps the casual swimming set up at night.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...