

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am an Amazon Prime subscriber and I want to watch the previous weeks of Thursday Night Football games. But I don’t see the games anywhere on the site. What am I missing? How do you watch games that were already played? — David, New Haven, Connecticut.

David, Amazon’s exclusive hosting of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games continues tonight when the Chicago Bears play the Washington Commanders from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. Kickoff is expected around 8:15 p.m. ET but Amazon will begin its pre-game coverage at 7 p.m. ET, hosted by Charissa Thompson. With the Bears at 0-4 and the Commanders at 2-2, one might argue that only the most enthusiastic fans will stream in tonight. So if tonight’s game doesn’t get you excited, how about watching a previous week’s contest? How would you do that?

You’re right that you won’t necessarily see the replays posted just anywhere on the Amazon site. Game replays are only available if you opt in to record the season. To record a Thursday Night Football game, go to the game’s detail page, and click ‘Record Thursday Night Football.’ If the recording is enabled, you will see ‘Recording enabled’ on the detail page. Once enabled for one TNF Game, recording will stay active for all of the following TNF games this season and the replays will be available until the start of the next season. However, if you do not record the game, you will not be able to watch it after the broadcast has concluded. But if you enable the recording feature before the game starts, you will have access to a full game replay and be able to watch the live game from the beginning if you tune in late.

Also: If you enable recording during the game, you will have access to the full game replay only, and limited ability to rewind to earlier in the game. Enabling the feature after the game will provide you access to future game replays (but not the one just played) and the ability to watch from the beginning.

David, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...