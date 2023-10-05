

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

Diamond Sports, the bankrupt owner of the Bally Sports regional sports networks (RSNs), has filed a motion in a Houston bankruptcy court to terminate its broadcast rights deal with the NHL’s Arizona Coyotes. “The Debtors (Diamond Sports) have determined, in their business judgment, that the Coyotes Agreement no longer fits within the Debtors’ long-term plans and should be rejected,” the motion states. The motion must be approved by the court, but that’s likely since it says the Coyotes support it. “The Debtors have discussed the relief requested in this Motion with the Coyotes, and the parties have mutually agreed on this course of action,” Diamond Sports states.

The action comes a week before the Coyotes are scheduled to begin its 2023-24 NHL season on October 13 against the New Jersey Devils. The NHL has yet to issue a statement, but league commissioner Gary Bettman has said repeatedly that it’s prepared with alternative ways to broadcast games in case Diamond Sports rejects the contract for one of its teams. The NHL chief reiterated that position yesterday in an interview with Sports Business Journal.

Diamond Sports’ filing to terminate the Coyotes deal also appears to be the final straw for the Bally Sports Arizona channel. The RSN company earlier this year opted out of the Phoenix Suns deal and terminated the Arizona Diamondbacks contract. Diamond Sports has also rejected the contract of the San Diego Padres. The company is attempting to reorganize and, as part of that effort, it has terminated deals it believes will not be profitable in the future. Diamond Sports, which declared bankruptcy in March, has also exited its agreement with Raycom to broadcast ACC sports.

In the case of the Diamondbacks and Padres, Major League Baseball’s MLB TV took over the broadcasts for the remainder of the season. In the case of the Suns, the NBA team signed a new TV deal with Gray Television that will allow 70 games to be broadcast for free on local channels. Raycom signed a new TV agreement with The CW.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

