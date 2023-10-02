

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, is it too early to ask which college games Fox will have in 4K this week? Looking for Maryland. Also, any word on the MLB playoffs in 4K? — Kenny, Bowie, Maryland.

Kenny, Fox will offer two more games in 4K this Saturday (October 7) and we have good news for you. The twin bill will be the Maryland-Ohio State game at noon ET and the UCF-Kansas contest at 4 p.m. ET. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff show, which starts at 10 a.m. ET, will also be in 4K. The day’s action can be seen in 4K on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.) The games will be simulcast in HD on Fox network affiliates.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here. The games will be simulcast in high-def on Fox network affiliates.)

Note: Fox’s 4K college football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

As for the MLB Playoffs, there is no indication yet of a 4K broadcast from any of the networks (ESPN, ABC, TBS, Max, Fox) showing the games. However, Fox has done MLB playoff games in 4K in the past so it’s a good bet it will again this season. We will update this article if we get more information.

Kenny, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

