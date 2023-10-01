

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

The 2023 Major League Baseball regular season ends today and you can watch the final day’s out-of-market games for free on MLB TV. You don’t even have to input a credit card number; just log in and start streaming. Every game today will start at 3:10 p.m. ET and the action will decide the American League Western division champion (the Texas Rangers are one game up on the Houston Astros) as well as the final seeding for both the American and National League wild cards. (The Rangers play the Seattle Mariners today while the Astros play the Arizona Diamondbacks.)

Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here. You can watch the out-of-market games for free today on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

