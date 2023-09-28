

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am a Green Bay fan and I am traveling today in the Dallas area on business. I want to watch the Packers-Lions game on Thursday Night Football at a local bar but how can you tell which bars will have the game? Or will any bar have the game? Can you help? — Mark, Madison, Wisconsin.

Mark, DIRECTV and Amazon last year signed a multi-year deal that will permit the satcaster to provide Thursday Night Football broadcasts to more than 300,000 bars, restaurants, hotel lounges and other business venues. This will enable the commercial establishments to show the games without installing a more sophisticated streaming system than what they may previously have in place. But how can you tell which bars and restaurants will show the games via the DIRECTV transmission?

All you have to do is download DIRECTV’s Sports Bar Finder, an app that uses GPS to map sports bars and other venues that subscribe to the satcaster’s programming, specifically select offerings such as the Sunday Ticket, NBA League Pass, MLS Season Pass, NHL Center Ice, Longhorn Network, Big Ten Network, SEC Network and more. The Sports Bar Finder, which is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play, will allow you to search your area, select your favorite bars, and filter selections by packages, channels and networks.

For instance, let’s use Dallas, Texas as an example. There are dozens of choices as you can see from the graphic below. When you click on a button in your preferred area, it will highlight different establishments that will have the Thursday Night Football game. The places not only include bars and restaurants, but fast food stops such as McDonald’s. You’ll know if a particular establishment will have Thursday Night Football because the TNF graphic will be displayed under the bar title and address.



Looking for a bar that will stream Amazon’s TNF game? Just click a button in the DIRECTV Sports Bar Finder.

The app also has a daily sports schedule with listings information which you can see here. If you’re a sports fan who likes to frequent drinking establishments, the Sports Bar Finder is a must-have. And it’s free.

Mark, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

