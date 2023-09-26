

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

The accounting department at Starz must be feeling extra stressed these days because the premium channel just had to cancel four shows, including one that hadn’t even aired yet! The current shows getting the ax: Blindspotting (urban drama set in Oakland), Heels (professional wrestling dramedy), and Run the World (urban drama set in Harlem), all of which had just finished their second season. In addition, the Starz brass lowered the boom on The Venery of Samantha Bird, a Katherine Langford drama which was still in development. Variety reports, however, that the show had only two episodes of the first season left to shoot.

There’s no official word on why the quartet of shows have been cancelled, although none of the three that made it to air performed exceedingly well in the ratings. But Starz, like many others, have tightened the belts since the actors and writers strikes began earlier this year. Although the writers have finally settled, it was done too late for the recently departed programs.

In related news, HBO last week cancelled Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, shortly after the season two finale aired. The HBO original drama series, which stars John C. Reilly as Los Angeles Lakers owner Jerry Buss, explores the personal and professional lives of the team from 1980 through 1984.

