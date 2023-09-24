By The TV Answer Man team

Amazon is selling its new Echo Show 5 for $39, which is $50 off the regular price, if you input the code, SHOW5, at checkout. The device, which has a customer rating of 4.5 stars out of 5 based on more than 7,200 reviews, offers the following features:

* Sets alarms and timers, display calendars and weather and other daily reminders with voice’

* Streams your favorite music, shows, podcasts, and more from providers like Amazon Music, Spotify, and Prime Video. The new Show 5 has deeper bass and clearer vocals and includes a 5.5″ display so you can view shows, song titles, and more at a glance;

* Control compatible smart devices like lights and thermostats, even while you’re away;

* Built-in camera allows you to check in on your family, pets, and more. Or view the front door from your Echo Show 5 with compatible video doorbells;

* When not in use, set the background to a rotating slideshow of your favorite photos. Prime members also get unlimited cloud photo storage;

* Use the 2 MP camera to call friends and family who have the Alexa app or an Echo device with a screen. Make announcements to other compatible devices in your home;

* Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter.

To learn more about the Echo Show 5 deal, click here.

