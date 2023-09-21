

By Melanie Mayberry, programming editor

TV Answer Man, I have YouTube TV but I can’t tell if I’m really getting 4K or 1080p HD on sports and other shows. Is there a way to determine if I’m getting what they say I’m getting? — Marcus, San Jose, California.

Marcus, many viewers wonder if the 4K show they are watching is actually in 4K TV. Even if the episode description says it’s in 4K, it’s not always self-evident that it is because the difference between a 4K picture and a HD image is sometimes relatively small. Wouldn’t it be great if you could hit a few buttons and see the actual resolution of the picture so you would know for sure it’s 4K? Or if a show or sporting event was in 1080p HD, the best high-def video quality? Well, if you have YouTube TV, you can. The streaming service has a feature called, Stats For Nerds, which provides detailed technical information about the video stream, including resolution, frame rate, and buffer status. Here’s how to use YouTube TV’s Stats For Nerds feature.

Step 1: Launch YouTube TV

To use the Stats For Nerds feature, you must first launch the YouTube TV app on your device. You can access the app from your smart TV, mobile device, or computer.

Step 2: Select a Video

Once you have launched the app, navigate to the video you want to watch. You can choose from a variety of channels and shows, and YouTube TV offers a comprehensive program guide that makes it easy to find the content you want.

Step 3: Open Stats For Nerds

To access the Stats For Nerds feature, you must first start playing the video. Once the video has started, click on the three-dot menu icon in the bottom right corner of the video player. From the menu that appears, select the “Stats for Nerds” option.

Step 4: Review the Technical Information

After selecting the Stats For Nerds option, a window will appear on your screen with a variety of technical information about the video stream. This information includes details about the video resolution (should tell you if it’s in 4K with a 3840×2160 number or something close to that; 1080p HD will say 1920×1080.), connection speed, frame rate, and buffer status. You can use this information to determine the quality of the video stream and to troubleshoot any issues that you may be experiencing.

Step 5: Close the Stats For Nerds Window

Once you have reviewed the technical information, you can close the Stats For Nerds window by clicking on the “X” button in the top right corner of the window.

Marcus, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

