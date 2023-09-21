By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

ESPN+, the sports network’s streaming service with plans starting at $9.99 a month, will offer more than 30 live 2023 preseason NHL games starting this Saturday (September 23) with the Arizona Coyotes playing the Los Angeles Kings at 12:05 a.m. ET at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The two teams will play again the next day at the same time. Later that day, Toronto will play Ottawa on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET; Minnesota will face off against Colorado at 3 p.m. ET and Vancouver will play Calgary at 8 p.m. ET.

The streaming service is now the home of what used to be called NHL Center Ice, the package of out-of-market regular season games. ESPN+ will stream more than 1,000 out-of-market games during the 2023-24 regular season. All games come as part of the regular ESPN+ subscription. The regular season will start with a tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN+: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators at 5:30 p.m. ET; the Chicago Blackhawks play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET; and the Seattle Kraken face off against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the ESPN+ schedule for the NHL preseason:

Date Time (ET) Teams Platform
Sat, Sept. 23 12:05 a.m. NHL Global Series: Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes (from Melbourne, Australia) ESPN+
Sun, Sept. 24

 

 12:05 a.m. NHL Global Series: Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings (from Melbourne, Australia) ESPN+
2 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+
3 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+
8 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames ESPN+
Mon, Sept. 25

 

 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+
9 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+
Tue, Sept. 26 7 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+
7 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+
Wed, Sept. 27 7 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+
8 p.m. Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+
9 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers ESPN+
Thu, Sept. 28 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers ESPN+
8:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+
Fri, Sept. 29 7 p.m. New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders ESPN+
7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+
7 p.m. Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+
Sat, Sept. 30

 

 7 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+
7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+
9 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks ESPN+
Mon, Oct. 2 7 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+
7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ESPN+
7 p.m. New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+
Thu, Oct. 5

 

 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+
8 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+
8:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+
9 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+
10 p.m. Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+
Fri, Oct 6 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders ESPN+
Sat, Oct. 7 6 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+
7 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+
7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+