

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

ESPN+, the sports network’s streaming service with plans starting at $9.99 a month, will offer more than 30 live 2023 preseason NHL games starting this Saturday (September 23) with the Arizona Coyotes playing the Los Angeles Kings at 12:05 a.m. ET at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The two teams will play again the next day at the same time. Later that day, Toronto will play Ottawa on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET; Minnesota will face off against Colorado at 3 p.m. ET and Vancouver will play Calgary at 8 p.m. ET.

The streaming service is now the home of what used to be called NHL Center Ice, the package of out-of-market regular season games. ESPN+ will stream more than 1,000 out-of-market games during the 2023-24 regular season. All games come as part of the regular ESPN+ subscription. The regular season will start with a tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN+: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators at 5:30 p.m. ET; the Chicago Blackhawks play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET; and the Seattle Kraken face off against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the ESPN+ schedule for the NHL preseason:

Date Time (ET) Teams Platform Sat, Sept. 23 12:05 a.m. NHL Global Series: Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes (from Melbourne, Australia) ESPN+ Sun, Sept. 24 12:05 a.m. NHL Global Series: Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings (from Melbourne, Australia) ESPN+ 2 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+ 3 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+ 8 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames ESPN+ Mon, Sept. 25 8 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+ 9 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche ESPN+ Tue, Sept. 26 7 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres ESPN+ 7 p.m. Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+ Wed, Sept. 27 7 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+ 8 p.m. Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+ 9 p.m. Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers ESPN+ Thu, Sept. 28 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+ Fri, Sept. 29 7 p.m. New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders ESPN+ 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens ESPN+ 7 p.m. Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+ Sat, Sept. 30 7 p.m. Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+ 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings ESPN+ 9 p.m. Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks ESPN+ Mon, Oct. 2 7 p.m. Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers ESPN+ 7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs ESPN+ 7 p.m. New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils ESPN+ Thu, Oct. 5 7 p.m. Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets ESPN+ 8 p.m. Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets ESPN+ 8:30 p.m. Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks ESPN+ 9 p.m. San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings ESPN+ 10 p.m. Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks ESPN+ Fri, Oct 6 7 p.m. New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders ESPN+ Sat, Oct. 7 6 p.m. Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild ESPN+ 7 p.m. Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals ESPN+ 7 p.m. Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators ESPN+

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...