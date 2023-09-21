By Phillip Swann
ESPN+, the sports network’s streaming service with plans starting at $9.99 a month, will offer more than 30 live 2023 preseason NHL games starting this Saturday (September 23) with the Arizona Coyotes playing the Los Angeles Kings at 12:05 a.m. ET at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The two teams will play again the next day at the same time. Later that day, Toronto will play Ottawa on ESPN+ at 2 p.m. ET; Minnesota will face off against Colorado at 3 p.m. ET and Vancouver will play Calgary at 8 p.m. ET.
The streaming service is now the home of what used to be called NHL Center Ice, the package of out-of-market regular season games. ESPN+ will stream more than 1,000 out-of-market games during the 2023-24 regular season. All games come as part of the regular ESPN+ subscription. The regular season will start with a tripleheader on ESPN and ESPN+: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Nashville Predators at 5:30 p.m. ET; the Chicago Blackhawks play the Pittsburgh Penguins at 8 p.m. ET; and the Seattle Kraken face off against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Here is the ESPN+ schedule for the NHL preseason:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Teams
|Platform
|Sat, Sept. 23
|12:05 a.m.
|NHL Global Series: Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes (from Melbourne, Australia)
|ESPN+
|Sun, Sept. 24
|12:05 a.m.
|NHL Global Series: Arizona Coyotes vs. Los Angeles Kings (from Melbourne, Australia)
|ESPN+
|2 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators
|ESPN+
|3 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames
|ESPN+
|Mon, Sept. 25
|8 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Winnipeg Jets
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche
|ESPN+
|Tue, Sept. 26
|7 p.m.
|Boston Bruins vs. Buffalo Sabres
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+
|Wed, Sept. 27
|7 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Vancouver Canucks vs. Edmonton Oilers
|ESPN+
|Thu, Sept. 28
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|St. Louis Blues vs. Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN+
|Fri, Sept. 29
|7 p.m.
|New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators
|ESPN+
|Sat, Sept. 30
|7 p.m.
|Chicago Blackhawks vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks
|ESPN+
|Mon, Oct. 2
|7 p.m.
|Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils
|ESPN+
|Thu, Oct. 5
|7 p.m.
|Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
|ESPN+
|8 p.m.
|Ottawa Senators vs. Winnipeg Jets
|ESPN+
|8:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Wild vs. Chicago Blackhawks
|ESPN+
|9 p.m.
|San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings
|ESPN+
|10 p.m.
|Arizona Coyotes vs. Anaheim Ducks
|ESPN+
|Fri, Oct 6
|7 p.m.
|New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders
|ESPN+
|Sat, Oct. 7
|6 p.m.
|Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Washington Capitals
|ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Montreal Canadiens vs. Ottawa Senators
|ESPN+