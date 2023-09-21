

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I was going to watch tonight’s Amazon game with the Giants and 49ers, but do you know what the Next Gen stats alternative feed has? Is it worth watching over the regular broadcast? — Bobby, New Haven, Connecticut.

Bobby, Amazon tonight will stream its second 2023 regular season Thursday Night Football game with the New York Giants visiting the San Francisco 49ers. The tech giant offers the traditional broadcast as well as a Spanish-language version and an alternative feed called, Prime Vision With Next Gen Stats. But what is different about PV With NGS? Is it worth checking out?

For starters, the camera for the alternative feed is set higher than the normal broadcast camera, allowing you to see every player on the field during play. In addition, when certain players come up to the line, and sometimes during the play itself, they are placed in virtual circles with name tags to help you identify who’s doing what. There are other on-screen stats and graphics from time to time such as the field goal probability from certain distances, a clock showing the time a play takes to unfold, and on-field virtual lines to show a receiver’s route. It has a video game feel and I can’t say that everyone would enjoy it. But if you’re not heavily invested in the outcome of the game you’re watching, it might be worth checking out for a few minutes at least.

Bobby, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

